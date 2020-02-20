news, story, article

By Samira Larbie, GNA



Accra, Feb. 20, GNA - Mr Kenneth Agyei Kuranchie, the Publisher of the Daily Searchlight Newspaper has filed his nomination forms to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Okaikoi South constituency.

Mr Kuranchie told journalists that he was seeking to become the lawmaker for the area to champion peace, unity and development.

The aspiring NPP parliamentary candidate for Okaikoi North, further pledged to promote the ideals and values of the party for the development of the constituency.

He recalled that until his emergence on the scene the constituency had had its fair share of disunity and some form of chaos during this period but with his appearance the agitations and acrimony that normally accompanies parliamentary primaries in the constituency has reduced drastically although it has been tough.

He is poised to champion the peace, unity and development... "we will make unity a cardinal part of our work, make great efforts to develop peace and unity" He stated.

Mr Kuranchie noted that peace and unity are essential ingredients that must be developed in the constituency.

Touching on human development, he gave the assurance that he would ensure that the party delegates took center stage in whatever plans and programmes he would roll out.

"Secondly the development of the party is of utmost importance especially at the constituency and the people who make up the constituency," he stated.

He explained that those who were not delegates, but would cast their ballots in the general election would also benefit from the developmental agenda for the constituency.

He pledged to build closer ties with all executives in the constituency, government appointees and other stakeholders to enhance the fortunes ofthe party in the 2020 elections.

Mr Kuranchie said he would leverage the contacts he had built over the years, to create opportunities for the youth.

The governing NPP will be electing its parliamentary candidates in April this year as part of preparations toward the general election on 7 December 2020.

