By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu



Big Ada, Aug. 23,GNA - Madam Comfort Doeyo Kudjo Ghansa, Ada East Member of Parliament(MP), is appealing to National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegates to return their incumbent MPs to the ballot for victory in the 2020 national polls.

Hopeful of victory in Saturday's primaries, she told the Ghana News Agency that sitting MPs have been tried and tested for competence, loyalty and integrity.

"I have done a lot of developmental projects. There is a stream which provides fish for our people around Togbloku and its environs. It got choked for over 30 years. I was able to bring excavators to dig it out and now, it is back to normalcy.

Before I came an MP, there was no potable drinking water but now the entire community will testify that the taps are flowing. I have provided schools, other facilities, three (3) lorry stations for the district. I have built a children's ward at the district hospital and the recent one is irrigation that I'm providing for our farming communities, "she said.

Madam Doeyo Ghansa dismissed reports that the party was losing its grip on Ada.

"if it is time for internal elections, contestants form groups and try to get delegates on their side. That doesn't mean we are divided,"she said.

According to the MP, "My people cannot reject someone who has done so many projects for them. They are just going to comfirm Doeyo on Saturday, "she opined.

GNA