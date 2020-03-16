news, story, article

By Vitus Doozie, GNA

Mampong (Ash), March 16, GNA - The Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Mampong, Mr Kwaku Sarpong Ampratwum, has called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates to judge him by his performance as the Party heads for the primaries next month.

The NPP is scheduled to elect its parliamentary candidates on April 25 and the Asante Mampong Constituency is no exception, Mr Ampratwum, the sitting MP, is seeking re-election.

Addressing delegates in the Constituency on Sunday, the MP described his performance in the last three years as unprecedented and urged them to give him another term to do more.

"Judge me by my performance at the 25th April Primaries," he said, as he enumerated his achievements including securing employment for 970 constituents in the Ghana Armed Forces, Police, Immigration and other paramilitary services.

He said at least two people in every village within the Constituency had secured jobs such as drivers, plumbers, electricians and labourers.

Mr Ampratwum said within the last three years several infrastructure development projects had been undertaken in the area including the provision of water closets, mechanised boreholes, reconstruction of roads and bridges in villages previously cut off by floods during the raining seasons.

Basic and second cycle institutions have also benefitted from the infrastructure development through his share of the Common Fund, while a traffic light, the first in the Municipality, had been provided to improve the flow of traffic.

He appealed to the delegates to vote for him and not to allow themselves to be swayed by any aspirant.

GNA