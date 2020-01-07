news, story, article

Accra, Jan.7, GNA - The Concerned Youth of Juaboso in the Western North Region have asked the Member of Parliament for the area, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh not to politicise the ambulance distribution schedule.



They backed Government's plans to ensure due processes and operational systems are put in place before the distribution of the 275 ambulances procured for the 275 constituencies.

A statement issued by the group and signed by Thomas Ohene Ntow, a Youth Leader and Sakpaku Prosper, Public Relations Officer of the group, said it was disheartening to hear the MP criticising government over the delay in distributing the ambulances when he was "guilty" of the same matter.

It said on Monday, January 6, Mr Akandoh criticised government on an Accra-based radio station over the delay in distributing the ambulances.

It said ordinarily, it was a good call by the MP, but insisted that due processes and good operational systems must be ensured for effective and efficient utilisation of the vehicles.

The youth said even as an MP, it took him a year-and-half to procure a second hand ambulance for the Juaboso Government Hospital.

On arrival of the Ambulance at the District, it said, the MP held a durbar at Proso-Kofikrom,a suburb of Juaboso, to launch the Ambulance, and also formed an Ambulance Working Committee to manage it.

Before then, the Ambulance was parked at the Hospital premises for three good months before its operationalisation, it said.

"Therefore, it is unacceptable to hear the same MP who spent 21 months to procure an Ambulance, which he attributed the delay to the adherence of due diligence criticising government on the same matter he was guilty of," the statement said.

We are, therefore, appealing to the public to disregard the MP’s allegations and allow government to train personnel and fix good operational systems to ensure their effective and efficient management and utilisation.

GNA