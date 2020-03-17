news, story, article

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu, GNA



Juaboso (WN), March. 17, GNA - The Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party in the Juaboso Constituency of the Western North Region has held its maiden conference on the theme; “Mobilising the youth to capture Juaboso Parliamentary seat for NPP 2020”.

The conference was to involve the youth in the constituency for the victory of the NPP parliamentary candidate, Mrs Martha Kwayie Manu, who doubles as the Juaboso District Chief Executive said.

Mr Gabriel Doh, the Western North Regional Youth Organizer of NPP, urged the youth to work hard to get victory for both Nana Addo and Mrs Manu in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.





He said the Akufo-Addo led government had worked hard within the last three years to bring hope to the Ghanaian youth by creating jobs and other social interventions.

“The new Region has only three NPP parliamentary seats and this year’s election we hope to take the remaining six,” he added.

Mr Samuel Kofi Abiaw, the Regional Secretary, urged the youth to work hard to win the Juaboso seat.

He said the regional and constituency executives of the party were ready to provide all the logistics to empower the youth to take the parliamentary seat from NDC and advised all the party members to participate in the voter registration exercise, when opened.

The Juaboso Constituency Youth Organizer of the party, Mr. Adams Mohammed, urged the youth to embark on house to house education on the government's policies and good work for the DCE who was the Parliamentary Candidate to give the constituent hope to vote massively for the NPP.

On her part, Mrs Manu said commitment, sacrifice and mobilizing the grassroots with the messages would help them to win the seat.

She said the youth must work responsibly and be committed to the party’s aims of winning the December general elections.

“The time has come for NPP to take over Juaboso Parliamentary seat as NDC has nothing good for the constituency; NDC has ruled the parliamentary seat since 1992 but no improvement in the constituency.”

“The most vibrant area of our population is the youth, if you want to win any election; they are the machineries you have to use".

Meanwhile, the officials also inaugurated a 10-member working committee with the responsibility of ensuring NPP wins the parliamentary seat.

GNA