news, story, article

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu, GNA



Juaboso (W/N), Feb. 11, GNA - The District Chief Executive of the Juaboso District Assembly of the Western North Region, Mrs. Martha Kwayie Manu, says they are making good progress in their efforts at transforming the lives of the people.

She mentioned education, health and agriculture, as some of the areas, the assembly had made significant impact.

She was speaking at their maiden “Meet the Press” to tell the government’s success story – highlight their achievements over the past three years.

Mrs. Manu told the gathering, made up of traditional and religious leaders, assembly members and members of the general public, that new classroom blocks with offices and washrooms had been built in six communities - Adamase, Domi, Eyenyameden, Atialove, Nkatieso, Mafia communities.

Additionally, more than 600 dual desks had been supplied to some schools in the District.

The DCE said the assembly was also building a girls’ dormitory for the Juaboso SHS to accommodate in excess of 500 students.

She spoke of the distribution of 10,000 school uniforms and 100 pairs of sandals to basic school children and said 33 schools were benefiting from the School Feeding Programme.

On health, Mrs. Manu said, the assembly was supporting the construction of a children’s ward at the Juaboso Government Hospital, and provided free health insurance to the beneficiaries of the School Feeding Programme.

She announced that over 400 farmers had registered under the Planting for Food and Export Initiative (PERD) and so far they had freely distributed 32,000 oil palm seedlings to farmers.

Five hundred and eighty (580) young people have been recruited to undertake cocoa pollination and pruning exercise in the area with another 721 employed under the Youth Employment in Forest Investment and Afforestation Programme.

The assembly, she said, was constructing a 1,000 metric ton grain warehouse under the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ).

The DCE touched on roads and said contracts had been awarded for the construction of the Juaboso town roads and Boinsan junction-Boinsan road.

A number of feeder roads had also been put into good shape.

They had benefitted from the construction of mechanized boreholes, markets, classroom blocks, slaughter house and toilets under the One Million Dollars per Constituency initiative.

These projects are sited at Antobia, Mafia, Juaboso, Nkwanta, Asempaneye, and Bonsu Nkwata.

Mrs. Manu said 151 youth in the area had been engaged under the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo), adding that, self-help projects in more than 20 communities had received support from the assembly.

GNA