news, story, article

By Alex Baah Boadi, GNA



Sefwi Jusbeso (W/N) Sept. 28, GNA - Madam Martha Kwayie Manu, District Chief Executive for Sefwi Juaboso has been elected parliamentary candidate for the Jusbeso constituency for the 2020 general election.

She polled 300 out of a total 583 votes cast to beat four others, Mr Francis Afanyo, Mr Danso Asamoah Simon, Dr Alex Ampabeng and Mr Solomon Donkor.

In her acceptance speech, the Mrs Manu thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in her and promised to bring all on board, especially her colleague aspirants to ensure that the party wins the Juabeso parliamentary seat for the first time.

She said her performance in the 2012 and 2016 elections is a clear indication that she would win the seat and asked the delegates to adopt a door to door campaign to explain the policies of the NPP to the electorate at the grassroots.

GNA