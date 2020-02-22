news, story, article

By Gideon Ebbah, GNA



Juaben (Ash), Feb. 22, GNA – Mr Joseph Kwaku Asare, the Assembly Member of the Achiase Electoral Area in the Juaben Municipality of the Ashanti Region, has been elected the Presiding Member of the Juaben Municipal Assembly.

This was after two previous elections failed to produce a clear winner as both Mr Asare and Mr Owusu Kwarteng, a government appointee and his only contender, could not secure the two-thirds mandatory votes required for the declaration of a winner.

The successful election this time round, followed the stepping down of Mr Kwarteng, which paved the way for Mr Asare to contest unopposed.

He garnered 25 votes out of the total 27 ballots cast by Assembly members. Two persons out the 29 member Assembly were not present to vote.

Sworn into office by His Lordship A. Yusif Asibey, a Judge at the Juaben Circuit Court, the PM-elect, a teacher, commended his contender for putting the interest of the Assembly first.

He thanked the Assembly for voting him into office and promised not to betray the trust reposed in him.

The PM assured the Assembly, which is one of the newly created, of working to ensure unity among the members whiles addressing matters proactively to promote the infrastructure development of the Municipality.

Mr Kwarteng, his contender, who is also a teacher, pledged his full support for the PM to ensure the economic transformation of the area.

GNA