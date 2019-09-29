news, story, article

By Stanley Awalime, GNA



Ho, Sept. 29, GNA - Mr Wisdom Joseph Ahajie has won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries for the South Tongu Constituency of the Volta Region.



He won with 286 votes, out of 604 total valid votes cast, to beat his contenders; Mr Innocent Tetteh Lynford, who had 169 votes and Lady Elizabeth Segbenu, polling 142.

Mr Ahajie said the victory was for the Party and congratulated the NPP and the Electoral Commission for organising a free and a fair election.

He asked Party members to put their differences aside and work together for victory in 2020.

Mr Emmanuel Louise Agamah, the District Chief Executive, promised to support Mr Ahajie to ensure victory in the general election.

