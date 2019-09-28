news, story, article

By Stanley Awalime, GNA



Ho (VR), Sept. 28 GNA - Mr Wisdom Joseph Ahajie has won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries held in the South Tongu Constituency of the Volta Region.

He won with 286 votes, out of 604 total valid votes cast to beat his contenders, Mr. Innocent Tetteh Lynford who had 169 valid votes and Lady Elizabeth Segbenu who also had 142 valid votes.

Mr. Ahajie said the victory was for the party and congratulated the NPP and the electoral commission for organising a free and a fair election.

He asked the party members to bury their differences and work together for victory of the NPP in South Tongu in 2020.

Mr Emmanuel Louise Agamah, the District Chief Executive for South Tongu promised to support Mr Wisdom Joseph Ahajie to win the 2020 election for the NPP.

Mr. Ahajie promised to bring development for the youth and entire people.

GNA