Funsi (UWR), Jan 24, GNA - Mr Moses Jotie, District Chief Executive of Wa East District has appealed to the Assembly members to eschew pettiness and the pull him down attitude and join hands to fight poverty and illiteracy to alleviate the plight of the people.

He said poverty, ignorance, disease and illiteracy were the main problems facing the district and that it needed a concerted effort of all to help reverse the trend to ensure that the district had its fair share of development.

Mr Jotie made the appeal during the inauguration of the fifth District Assembly to steer affairs for the next four years.

Dr Ewurah Suleman Kandia Mahama, Assembly Member for Kpalworgu Electoral Area was elected unopposed as the Presiding Member (PM) of the 37 Assembly member House.

He polled 31 votes representing 83.8 per cent as against six votes.

Mr Jotie said for the District to succeed in its development agenda, it was important for the elected members to reach out to all those who contested, but lost and gather suggestions to guide them achieve their mandate for the betterment of all.

He said he was running an open door administration and asked all members not shy away from coming to him for consultation saying, “We cannot let our people down. We need to work hard to generate the needed resources to develop our district”.

Dr Mahama, the PM advised all members to work with a unity of purpose, devoid of party lines to ensure the development of the district saying, “If we owe allegiance to any political party let us leave the political cards outside the Assembly and seek development in unity”.

He said the district was developing at a slower pace and that it was important for members to work with the DCE to ensure that enough resources were mobilised and equitably distributed for development.

He said his doors were opened for advice from members saying, “Being a PM does not mean I know it all. I need advice from members of the Assembly, chiefs and other opinion leaders in the district to achieve”.

Meanwhile, the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District Assembly failed to elect its Presiding Member (PM) to steer affairs of the assembly.

The three contenders could not get the required two thirds of votes to become the PM after two round of voting.

Madam Mary A. N. Dordaah, the Assembly Member for Bussie West had nine votes in the first round, Mr David Kuubini, Assembly Member for Tuori-Dakpaa got four votes and Mr Peter Clever Garibogi, Assembly Member for Issa-Tenge also had nine votes.

Madam Mary Dordaah had 11 votes in the second round of voting, while her closet rival Mr Garibogi received 10 votes and one spoilt ballot, but none of them could get the required two third of the 22 Assembly Member house compelling the Assembly to adjourn sitting to the next 10 days.

