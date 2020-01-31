news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, Jan. 31, GNA – Mr Abraham Binapadam Jawol, Managing Director, Ghana Supply Company has declared his intention to contest the upcoming Parliamentary Primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Saboba Constituency of the Northern Region.

Mr Jawol said his teaming supporters from the rank and file of the Party have hinted that they would pick nominations forms on his behalf voluntarily at their own cost as a proof of their confidence in his bid.

The Managing Director has been in the Parliamentary race with the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Charles Bintin for three consecutive times.

His party activism, commitment and dedication to work caught the attention of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, who appointed him in 2017, to steer the affairs of the state owned Company.

Mr Jawol told journalists in an interview in Accra that the strength of any politician was not in the position he occupied nor the wealth he may have accumulated but in the people who have vested their confidence in him and therefore he was obliged not to abuse the trust of the people for any other consideration.

Mr Jawol said that he would have to heed the calls to contest the primaries to restore the dashed hopes of the people in the current leadership and the dwindling fortunes of the party under the current MP.

The incumbent MP, he said had failed to foster the needed peace and unity in the Party and he was the best man to restore the needed peace and unity among the rank and file of the Party to ensure Party cohesion, the most essential ingredient for any successful campaign.

Mr Jawol promised to use his experience to help fix the many problems facing the Constituency when given the nod and admonished his supporters to engage in a campaign devoid insults, lies and character assassination but rather work hard to ensure his victory come April 25, 2020 and that of the Party in the general elections.

GNA