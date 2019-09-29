news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Jasikan (O/R), Sept. 29, GNA - Mr Lawrence Kwami Aziale, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Jasikan, has won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries held in Jasikan in the Oti Region on Saturday.



He polled 268 votes out of the 460 total votes cast to defeat his contender, Mr Richard Kwadwo Adjei, who polled 190 votes, with two rejected ballots.

Mr Aziale said his achievement as the DCE won him the race and promised to work even harder.

He said he had completed 22 out of the 24 contracts he inherited from the previous government, and had also completed about 30 contracts in the District since his assumption of office as the DCE.

He expressed optimism of winning the parliamentary seat for the NPP in the 2020 general election and called for support from members.

Mr Adjei, on his part, pledged to support Mr Aziale and the Party for sweet victory in 2020.

GNA