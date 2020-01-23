news, story, article

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA



Koforidua (E/R), Jan. 23, GNA – Mr. Michael Awuah, first Vice Chairman of the Japan branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called for Ghanaian voters to renew the party’s mandate in this year’s general election.

They should return the party to power to continue with its carefully considered and planned policies and programmes, they were helping to transform the economy and the lives of the people.

He said programmes such as the “Rearing for Food and Jobs” and the “Planting for Export and Rural Development” had the potential to significantly increase agriculture production levels, diversify and raise farmers’ incomes, as well as bring in more foreign exchange.

He made reference to the construction of the 25,000-hectare irrigation project at Pwalugu, dams and dugouts to ensure an all-year-round farming, and said, this was a clear demonstration of the NPP’s commitment to improving the agricultural sector.

He was quoted as making the call in a press statement issued and signed by the Acting Communications Director of the Japan branch of the party, Kwaku Adu, a copy of which was made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

It said, Ms. Sheila Yeboah, Chairperson of Kanagawa Chapter of the party, applauded the agricultural reforms that were making farming attractive to the young people.

She added that the various interventions by the government had put the nation on the track to achieving the 2003 AU’s Malabo declaration on agriculture.

The declaration forms part of Africa’s agenda 2063, where each country is expected to allocate at least 10 per cent of the national budget to agriculture with the aim of achieving a six per cent agricultural growth rate to end hunger.

The NPP Japan branch has scheduled Sunday, 4th May, 2020 for its Congress and this will take place at the Akos Hall, Saitama Prefecture, Tokyo.

GNA