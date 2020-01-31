news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 31, GNA – The Electoral Commission (EC) will invite the Technical Teams of the various political parties to meet with the Commission’s IT team towards having a valid Voter's Register for the 2020 General Election.



A statement signed by Mrs Sylvia Annoh, the Acting Director of Public Affairs of the Commission and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the decision was taken at the end of a consultative meeting on the compilation of voter re-registration and the acquisition of new voter management system.

The statement said the meeting, which was held by EC’s Eminent Advisory Committee (EAC), and attended by Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), the Civil Society Organisations and Development Partners sought to help the EAC to solicit input and provide advice to the Commission.

It recalled that at the meeting all parties were given the opportunities to make inputs in a form of presentation, contributions, and concerns towards improving the system.

The statement said a majority of the IPAC members agreed on the need to a new Voter Management Solution and urged the EC to take steps to secure the data and its integrity.

It expressed gratitude to all the participants and urged parties to use dialogue and consultative platforms to promote good governance and democracy.

“Put Ghana first in all your actions and continue to support the EC with suggestions and recommendations aimed at improving the electoral processes,” it stated.

GNA