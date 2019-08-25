news, story, article

By Benjamin Akoto/Alex Agyekum, GNA

Akatawia(E/R), Aug. 25, GNA - The newly elected parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Upper Manya Krobo Constituency, Bismark Tetteh Nyarko has called on all party faithfulls to rally behind him to win the seat back to the NDC.

“There is a lot of work to be done ,we are now in opposition so we have to work extra hard so that, come 2020 general election, we shall take the seat back”, He said .

Mr Nyarko made this statement in an interview with the media after his victory at the NDC parliamentary primary election for the Upper Manya constituency at Akatawia in the Upper Manya District of the Eastern Region.

At the close of polls , Nyarko had 439 votes , Jeff Tetteh Kavianu, the former Member of Parliament for the area had 255 votes, Francis Sackitey Madjitey had 126 votes , Evans Tettey Korli got 112 votes, Michael Nene Oyortey Okpeyo had five votes and Jonathan Narh Nomo had three votes.

A total of 964 delegates were expected to cast their votes, however, at the close of polls, the total vote cast was 944, total valid votes were 940 and four were rejected.

Mr Nyarko said his focus was on to unite the party so that together they could forge ahead to bring victory to the NDC.

He thanked the delegates for an overwhelming victory that was witnessed by all at the primaries and assured them that he was going to involve each and every one in his campaign.

At Adoagyiri, near Nsawam in the Eastern Region, Philibert Selom Fummeh polled 556 votes to beat Ernest Essah who polled 391 votes.

Fummeh was therefore declared the winner of the parliamentary primaries of the NDC for the Nsawam/Adoagyiri constituency.

In all, the NDC had primaries in only 11 out of the 33 constituencies in the region.

The constituencies where the primaries were held included, Upper Manya, Lower Manya, Asuogyaman, Upper West Akim, Ayensuano, Suhum, Abuakwa North, Afram Plains North and Afram Plains South, Nsawam /Adoagyiri and Abirem.

According to a release from the Eastern Regional Secretariat of the NDC, another date would be fixed for the parliamentary primaries in the other constituencies in the region.

GNA