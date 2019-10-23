news, story, article

Koforidua Oct 23, GNA - The Information Services Department (ISD) has organised a day’s training workshop for its Municipal and District Information Officers and commentators on strategies to educate the public on the referendum campaign in the Eastern region.

The participants were trained on the constitutional provision, which the referendum seeks to amend and the need for people to vote Yes in order to be able to achieve the goal of electing MMDCEs on political lines from 2021.

MS Sethlina Okai, the Acting Eastern Regional Information Officer, urged the participants to use all the channels available to educate the grassroots on the need to go out in their numbers to vote.

She observed that, usually the District Level and Unit Committee Elections recorded low voter turnouts over the years so they had to step up their games to ensure that many people came out to vote as all the three elections would be held on the same day.

The New Juaben South Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Isaac Apartments Gyasi in his remarks said the election of the Chief Executives was the best option to boost development at the grassroots and therefore urged the ISD staff to intensify the education.

He advised them to as part of their strategy in the education use the various community information centers as a channel to educate the public to understand the referendum.

