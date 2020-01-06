news, story, article

Accra, Jan 06, GNA – The Islamic Republic of Iran is urging the United Nations (UN) Security Council to condemn the killing of its top Military Commander, Major General Qasem Soleimani, in a United States (US) airstrike.



It asked that the Council upheld its responsibilities and condemned “this unlawful criminal act”, taking into account the dire implications for international peace and security.

This was contained in a letter sent to the world body by Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Majid Takht Revanchi, a copy was made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in Accra.

It said the assassination of Gen Soleimani was a gross violation of the fundamental principles of international law.

“Designation, by one State, of an official of the armed forces of other (States) as a so-called ‘Foreign Terrorist Organization’ constitutes a breach of generally recognized principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, including the principle of sovereign States, and cannot, under any circumstances, justify any threat of use of force against them, including in the territory of other States.”

Gen Soleimani, 62, hugely popular and revered by Iranians, spearheaded his country’s military operations in the Middle East as head of the elite Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guard Corps.

He was killed at Baghdad airport, along with other Iran-backed militia figures, early on Friday in a US airstrike.

President Donald Trump said the General was "directly and indirectly responsible for the deaths of millions of people".

The letter, however, rejected the reasoning and references made by officials of the US to justify Friday’s killing of the Quds Force Commander and said it reserved all of its rights under international law to take the necessary measures in self-defense.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed to avenge Gen Soleimani’s assassination, warning that, this would be severe.

GNA