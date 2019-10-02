news, story, article

Accra, Oct 2, GNA - Some natives of Kudje in Buem constituency of the Oti Region have called for the extension of invitation to former President John Agyekum Kufuor and former Attorney-General Dr Obed Asamoah to complete the list of personalities scheduled for their annual congress.



An earlier publicized programme stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former Presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John Dramani Mahama were scheduled to participate in the programme, but the natives believe it would be more lively, to include former President Kufuor and Dr Obed Asamoah.

“In reaction to earlier reports that President Akufo-Addo, along with former Presidents Rawlings and John Mahama would be hosted at Jasikan as part of the Congress, the Buem residents have sent a statement correcting that the Congress would rather happen in Buem.

“We want to correct a slight misconception that the October 26 Congress will happen in Jasikan, it will rather happen in Buem and the venue, specifically is Kudje,” the statement signed by Kofi Mensah an indigene said.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra noted that the slight miscommunication, “does not take anything away at all from the great momentum that the build up to this great Congress on October 26th has gathered. Jasikan came up because of how close our people are.”

“We want our father, President John Agyekum Kufuor too here as well.” Likewise Dr. Obed Asamoah, a former Attorney General and Minister of Foreign Affairs.”

On October 26, 2019, this year’s version of an annual programme of the chiefs and people of Buem will be held at Kudje.

Dubbed, ‘Buem Congress’, it will be made up of a number of activities, to mark a homecoming of indigenes of the area who have been out of Buem and sojourning in other places all over the world for different reasons.

Among others, there would be a durbar of the Chiefs and people of the area while the youth will have their entertainment and recreational activities as well.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to announce some policies and programmes for the district when he speaks at the climax of events as Special Guest of Honour, while former President John Mahama, who is also the NDC flagbearer for 2020, is also, expected to announce policies that he would pursue to the benefit of the people there if given the nod in 2020.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings will also give fatherly advice and sensitize the people there to probity, accountability and justice.

Meanwhile, the statement also corrected an earlier miscommunication that the programme was under the auspices of Mr. Ciza Amponsah, saying Mr. Amponsah will rather be the Chairman of the occasion.

“Mr Amponsah, is one of our beloved prominent natives and role models and has earned his place on the high table as Chairman for the programme.

However, the organising committee for the Congress is chaired by Mr. Issaka Braimah,” the statement said.

It called on all natives and residents of the area to actively participate in the upcoming Congress to make it memorable.

GNA