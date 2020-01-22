news, story, article

By Philip Tengzu, GNA



Wa, (UWR), Jan 22, GNA - Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of the Interior, on Wednesday, interacted with the security agencies in the Upper West Region as part of his three-day visit to the region to ascertain their challenges.

The interaction was also to inform them of government's interventions in the sector to enable them function effectively.

Some of the agencies visited included; the National Peace Council, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prison Service and the Ghana National Fire Service and a call on the Regional Minister.

Mr Dery said as part of government’s efforts to enhance the security services in the country, they introduced two new units in the Ghana police Service - the Air wing and K9 units, which was the first of its kind.

Mr Dery added that the government was working to improve the welfare of police personnel in the country as part of efforts to encourage them to be dedicated to their work.

"The President is committed to re-tooling the security agencies to equip them and to take care of their welfare to have the best security service in the world”, he said.

He urged police officers to wear the protective clothing including; helmets and bullet proof jackets whenever they were on duty in order to protect their lives.

Talking on the security situation in the Upper West Region, the Minister said there were improvement particularly in the area of armed robbery.

ACP Peter Ndekugri, the Deputy Upper West Regional Commander of the Ghana Police Service appealed to the minister to provide the service with two additional vehicles and motorbikes to enhance their work.

“Robbery on Wa-Sawla highway was rampant. The introduction of bus escort, creation of check points at vantage spots and vehicular patrols had helped reduce these criminal activities on that stretch”, he explained.

He noted that in 2017, 128 cases of armed robbery were recorded in the region, 99 in 2018 and 73 in 2019, but that there was more room for improvement.

ACP Ndekugri also appealed to the Minister to facilitate the timely completion of the Regional Police Headquarters, which started in 2014, but had since been stalled.

Mr Dery is also expected to inaugurate the Sissala West District and the Sissala East Municipal Assemblies and to visit the border posts in the region.

GNA