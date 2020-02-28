news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Bolgatanga, Feb. 28, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has inaugurated an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) of the Bolgatanga Municipality in the Upper East Region.

This is part of efforts to ensure free, fair and peaceful general elections in 2020.

The Committee consists of stakeholders from Ghana’s electoral process including representatives from the Electoral Commission (EC), various political parties, security agencies, the NCCE, National Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), National Peace Council, religious and traditional authorities, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and the media.





The inauguration of the Committee was to ensure that the stakeholders work together and play key roles to achieve credible, free, fair and violence free elections.

Mr Omar Jafaru Alsadiq, the Municipal Director, NCCE, said the 2020 general elections just like every election would be keenly contested and tensions among the people was likely to rise especially during the campaign period.

He said it is imperative for stakeholders to work together to sustain the peace and cement the democratic credentials of the country.

“The Inter-Party Dialogue Committee as a unifying body would promote peace and resolve conflicts before, during and after the 2020 general elections in order to enhance political, social and economic progress”.

“In addition to the conflict transformation and dialogue function, the Inter-Party Dialogue Committee, shall also help monitor and report cases of breach of rules and regulations relating to the conduct of the elections and the maintenance of public order,” he said.

The Municipal Director said the Committee would further focus attention on mediation and the resolution of petty conflicts that have the potential to mar the upcoming election.

“This entails monitoring the enforcement of the electoral rules and regulations, infringement on political code of conduct, promoting peaceful security situations, identifying issues that have the potential to trigger electoral conflict and also promote information sharing to avoid rumor-mongering,” he said.

He expressed optimism that if the Committee assiduously executed its mandate, an enabling environment of peaceful coexistence would be created in the municipality and the country as a whole.

An action plan was developed by the Committee to enable it successfully implement its projects.

Mr Sheik Abu-Bakr Sadiq of the National Peace Council and Mrs Victoria Adimazoya of the Catholic Christian Women Association were elected chairperson and co-chair respectively.

Mr Mr Sheik Abu-Bakr Sadiq appealed to the various stakeholders to act as ambassadors of peace at their various undertakings, to enable people understand the need to employ dialogue to resolve their differences and promote peaceful coexistence.

