By Seth Danquah, GNA



Takoradi, Nov.3, GNA - Mr Benjamin Arko, an aspirant in the upcoming District Level Elections for the Essikafo-Ambantem No. 2 Electoral Area has called on the National Commission for Civic Education, Electoral Commission and the Media to intensify public education on the upcoming district level election and Referendum.

He said with barely two months for the elections and Referendum on the amendment of Article 55(3) of the 1992 Constitution to take off many were not aware of it.

He in this regard asked that the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Information Services Department (ISD) in the various districts to educate voters.

An interview conducted by the Ghana News Agency in the Business District Area of Sekondi-Takoradi, many people indicated their lack of knowledge about the upcoming Referendum.

However, a few who had knowledge on the Referendum were not aware of how the election was going to be and the form it was going to take and therefore called for sensitization on both the District Level Elections and the Referendum.

Another worrying revealation was the resolve of people not to take part in both the District Level Elections and the Referendum because voting had not alleviated their plight.

On December 17, this year, the Electoral Commission would hold the District Level Elections to enable members of the public in their respective Electoral Areas to elect Unit Committee Members and Assembly Members to represent them at the District Assembly.

There will also be a Referendum to amend Article 55(3) of the 1992 Constitution to vote “Yes” or “No”.

Voting “Yes” means we agree to the amendment of Article 55(3) of the Constitution in which political parties would be allowed to participate in decentralized local governance.

