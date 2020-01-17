news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA



Tamale, Jan 17, GNA - Institute for Peace and Development (IPD), an Advocacy Non-Governmental Organisation has called on stakeholders in the electoral process to let cool heads prevail in discussions over the decision of the Electoral Commission (EC) to compile a new voters’ register.

It acknowledged that even though the EC had the mandate under the law to take decisions as to how best to execute its functions in the interest of the state, it was just appropriate that it consulted its major stakeholders to appreciate their concerns.

This was in a statement issued by IPD and signed by Dr Hippolyt Pul, Executive Leader, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale.

Political parties in the country are divided over the EC’s decision to compile a new voters’ register ahead of this year’s elections to ensure a credible voters' roll.

While the New Patriotic Party alongside other smaller parties have endorsed the EC's decision, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) including; other smaller parties have rejected the idea saying it would amount to waste of resources.

The NDC and some other political parties, who disagreed with the EC’s decision, have held demonstration in Tamale against the move, and have planned to hold similar demonstrations in other parts of the country.

The statement said “In the spirit of cooperation that saw the institution of Interparty Advisory Committee, we urge that the EC gives a listening ear to the concerns of all parties and take into account genuine and well-meaning ones in its decisions and programmes".

It said “It must, however do so in ways that do not compromise its constitutional mandate. Having a listening ear is as important as preserving its constitutional independence”.

It urged “All political parties and their officers to appreciate that the willingness of the EC to consult them does not erase the EC’s duty to be independent and to take actions in the national interests even if such actions go against the interests of any political party or parties”.

It said “As umpire of our national elections, the EC’s decisions may not and should not always be pleasing to everyone, if they are to be truly objective and fair. Therefore, we urge political parties to accept and respect the decisions of the EC, whether or not they are palatable to them, so long as they are within its mandate and are not unreasonably unfair or burdensome to all”.

The statement said “We must accept that the fact that you do not like the rules of the game does not necessarily make such rules unfair or unreasonable. The strength of a political party does not lie in its ability to manipulate institutions or voters; it lies in its ability to convince the electorate to vote for it despite the odds”.

It said “Rather than casting doubts and instigating dissatisfaction against the EC’s plans and processes, it is critically essential that Ghanaians give it the benefit of the doubt, as in previous times, and allow the current EC to do its job”.

It urged “All political leaders to be very circumspect in their utterances not create a sense of hopelessness and helplessness that would generate violent reactions. All political leaders must remember that they are personally and collectively responsible for any acts of violence that their words instigate or prime unsuspecting people to engage in”.

The statement lauded religious and traditional leaders for playing important roles in the past in guiding the country’s electoral processes to peaceful outcomes saying “Rather than wait for issues to boil up, they must engage now”.

It called on religious and traditional leaders “To speak truth to power and let those, who seek to take or keep power by hook or crook know that they would be held accountable for any blood that is let or bone that is broken because of their utterances or actions”.

GNA