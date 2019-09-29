news, story, article

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA



Chinderi (O/R), Sept. 29, GNA - The New Patriotic Party's parliamenrary primaries in the Krachi Nchumuru Constituency of the Oti Region saw Mr Innocent Katateche winning with 129 votes.



His main contender, Dr Alhaji Nasiru Abdulai, obtained 125 votes.

The other aspirants were Mr peter Yaw Kosoe, 34, votes, Prosper Appiah Bediako, 32, votes, and Wilson Marfo Kpakpladja and Evelyn Yaa Amankwa Denteh polling 15 each.

Mr Katateche said he would work with everyone to wrest the seat from the National Democratic Congress.

At the Biakoye Constituency, Mr Korsinah Daniel polled 337 votes to beat Dr Richard Frank, who obtained 290 votes.

In the Akan Constituency, Rashid Bawa won the primaries with 356 votes, while his contenders; Isaac Dzamefe, had 133 and Alhaji Tanko, six votes.

There were four rejected ballots out of the total 449 votes cast.

In Buem Constituency, Mr Lawrence Kwame Aziale was elected the parliamentary candidate with 268 votes, with Mr Richard Adjei polling 190 votes.

There were two spoilt ballots.

GNA