New Ebu (C/R), Sept. 14, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has suggested that funding of political party campaigns and activities must be borne by the entire membership to reduce the high rise of corruption in the country.

The NCCE noted with concern that activities of political parties mostly funded by wealthy individual members and leaders who in turn recoup their financial loses after winning power promoted acts of corruption.

Mr Nicholas Ofori Boateng, Central Regional Director of the NCCE who made the proposal said the idea formed part of a ten-point communiqué issued at the end of a Focus Group Discussion (FGD) on ending corruption by stakeholders including; political parties.

He was speaking at a community durbar on Accountability and Environmental Governance at New Ebu in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District of the Central Region on Friday.

Mr Boateng said mechanisms must be in place to require members to contribute their quota financially each month adding that, those monies could be used to foot some expenses in the party.

Speaking on the need to help fight Corruption together as a nation, he advised the public to abstain from all acts of corruption as it stalled development and emptied the national purse.

He encouraged Ghanaians to renew their attitudes and behaviours and develop positive thinking and right attitudes to dispel corrupt acts.

He also urged the public to report cases relating to corruption and said they would be duly rewarded and protected when necessary, adding that, reporting crime was the prime duty and role of every citizen.

Mr Boateng condemned the perception and notion that corrupt acts were mainly perpetuated by top officials and security agencies saying, the shameful act could be found in all corners of the nation.

“The ultimate beneficiaries of anti-corruption is the citizens and should join hands to end corruption in Ghana”, he added.

Mrs Regina Addy, an Official of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) explained the whistle blowing acts and mechanism of anti-corruption and urged the public to report acts of corruption to appropriate agencies.

