news, story, article

By P. K. Yankey, GNA



Takoradi (W/R), March 6, GNA - A contingent of 920 school children from first and second cycle institutions and security forces converged at the Jubilee Park in Takoradi to commemorate the nation’s 63rd independence anniversary.

Mr Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, after inspecting the parade with Major Daniel Whajah Nviddah, the Parade Commander, took a guard of honour position to observe the parade of participating schools.

The Ahantaman Junior High School was adjudged the overall best in the parade while the Fijai SHS Army took the overall best Cadet Corps position.

Students who excelled in last year's BECE and WASSCE were recognized and given awards.

This year's celebration is being held under the theme: "Consolidating our gains".

Mr Darko-Mensah said as the trailblazer of independence in Africa, Ghana will continue to restore hope to the rest of the continent by consolidating our stable democratic process.

He said though there are still problems bedevilling the nation, Ghana has made giant strides and avoided the ravages of civil wars which has plagued other nations.

Mr Darko-Mensah said though other nations were economically viable, Ghana could boast of the peace and stability and a liberal democratic process.

The Regional Minister said some of the gains made so far can be seen in the health and education sector where the free SHS programme has seen an increase in enrollment from 13,000 to 27,000 students in the Region.

Mr Darko-Mensah said efforts are being made to prevent the coronavirus from taking a foothold in the country and health experts were being trained to deal with the disease.

The Regional Minister said the disease was not air borne but could be contracted through physical contact and urged the public to avoid handshakes and close contact with suspected individuals.

Mr Darko-Mensah urged public to intensify the "Clean Western Region Everyday" campaign to ensure good sanitation in the region.

GNA