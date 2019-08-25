news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Enchi (WN/R), August 25, GNA - The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Aowin constituency, Mr Mathias Kwame Ntow, has lost his seat to the former District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Oscar Ofori Larbi in the just ended National Democratic Congress (-NDC )Parliamentary primaries.

Mr Ntow who was seeking re-election to contest on the ticket of the NDC for the third term polled 192 votes and Mr Larbi won by 462 votes.

Two other contenders, Mr Wilbert Bretum and Dr. Joseph Yensu also had 391 votes and 225 votes respectively.

Total delegates was 1, 305, total vote cast, 1, 276, rejected six, spoilt ballot one and unissued ballot 98.

Mr Paul Evans Aidoo, the former Western Regional Minister and MP for Sefwi Wiawso constituency who lost in 2016 won this time around with 433 votes out of 1,213 total votes cast.

Mr Adani Bonnah had 400 votes and Mr Thomas Armah obtained 380 votes with six rejected ballots.

At Suaman constituency, Mr Joseph Betino was adjudged the winner with 302 votes, while his only competitor Mr Alexander Hedidor obtained 107 votes.

Mr Stephen Donkor battled with Mr Stephen Bernie Kingsley for the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency seat. He defeated him with 792 votes.

Mr Stephen Bernie Kingsley polled 555 votes out of the 1,352 total votes cast with four rejected ballots.

Two candidates also contested in the Sefwi Akontombra constituency and at the end of voting, Mr Mumuni Issah polled 417 votes, while Mr Kenneth Yeboah had 331 votes.

In all, 762 voters were expected to exercise their franchise but at the end of voting, 753 turned up and five rejected ballots were recorded.

Mr Robert Kofi Agyekum, the Western North Region organiser, commended the candidates and delegates for helping to maintain peace throughout the exercise.

He beseeched the candidates together with their supporters to bury their difference and unite so that they could wrestle power from the ruling government.

