By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Sampa (B/R), Jan. 31, GNA – Mr. Stevens Siaka, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Jaman North Constituency of the Bono Region has picked nomination forms to contest the NPP primaries to lead the Party in the Election 2020.

Mr Yaya Trawule, the Assemblyman for Shiekomblo Electoral Area picked the forms last Monday on behalf of the MP who is the Deputy Bono Regional Minister.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Sampa, Mr Trawule said the incumbent had the capability to retain the seat for the NPP.

He warned it would be politically suicidal for the NPP if the delegates failed to give the Deputy Minister another mandate to contest the Parliamentary seat

Mr Trawule expressed the observation that the Constituency had remained a stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress since 1992, and reminded delegates that it was the incumbent MP who led the Party to snatch the seat from the NDC in 2012.

He emphasized that through hard work, the MP had sold and made the NPP and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government popular, which would subsequently translate into votes in Election 2020 to make the NPP to maintain the seat and win the presidential poll too.

Mr Trawule pointed out that, the Constituency had witnessed an unprecedented record of development in the education and health sectors, while the water situation had also been improved under President Akufo-Addo’s government.

He indicated that the MP had facilitated construction and completion of educational and health infrastructural projects in the District, citing that the Nafana and Sumaman Senior High Schools had benefited from dormitories, sanitary facilities and classroom blocks.

Mr Trawule said through the assistance of the MP, almost all the basic schools in the area had benefited from teaching and learning materials, classroom blocks, computers, urinal and toilet facilities.

He said the water system in the area had also improved tremendously as the MP had constructed several mechanised boreholes to provide potable drinking water for the people.

Adadiem, Duadaso, Mayera and Kokosua communities have benefited from clinics and Community-based Health and Planning Service (CHPS) Compounds, while Asuokoa, Adadiem, Kokoa, and Jamera communities had all benefited from mechanised boreholes.

In another interview, Mr. John Komoh, the Jaman North Constituency Organiser of the NPP, said the Party had grown from strength to strength, stressing that because of the level of development brought to the area, the voting pattern would favour the NPP in the next general election.

He observed that it would be extremely difficult for the Party to retain the seat if delegates failed to re-elect the incumbent MP, and therefore implored them to vote for him in the supreme interest of the NPP.

