By Lord de-Graft Aikins, GNA



Dodowa (GAR), Mar. 6, GNA – Bishop Dr Fred Agogo, a former Principal of the Bible College of Ghana, has called on the youth to continue to play active roles as they contribute towards the promotion of peace and the development of the country.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) shortly after addressing some youth at Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region, he said there is the need to continually urge the youth to desist from causing mayhem in the up-coming general elections and inculcate in them the spirit of patriotism.

He said building the youth in the spirit of patriotism would make them ‘nation-building oriented’ when they take over the mandate of leadership in the future.

Bishop Dr Agogo said nation-building needs the collective effort of the citizenry, to help achieve the required impact.

He said the country needs a peaceful atmosphere which is the pre-requisite for the growth of multi-party democracy.

Bishop Dr Agogo urged the youth to refrain from causing mayhem and using violence and abusive language to settle scores.

He said such a situation would not augur well to our democratic development efforts and urged the public to see themselves as one people and not to allow anything to divide them.

“We must resolve to do everything possible and necessary to lend our quota to develop our nation”, and “avoid using violence to settle scores”, Bishop Dr Agogo said.

