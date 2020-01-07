news, story, article

Ho, Jan. 7, GNA - The International Community of Diaconic Management (ICDM), a Christian organization, has called for the cessation of alleged ongoing police brutality on citizens of Hong Kong expressing disapproval of China's foreign policy on that country.

It therefore called on member churches of ICDM to join hands with the World Council of Churches to campaign for true justice to reign in the country.

This was contained in a solidarity statement to the church and people of Hong Kong issued at Peki in the Volta Region, signed by Rev. Dr. Francis Yao Amaglo, Chairperson of ICDM-Africa.

ICDM is composed of experts in Diaconic Management from 13 countries including Ghana and incidentally Hong Kong and China.

Its objectives are sharing knowledge and professional experiences, mutual support through collegial counseling, fostering contextual care, networking and engaging in Christian social services.

The statement said "we are tormented by the suffering of the people of Hong Kong, so we demand that they must be heard".

It said the civil unrest in that country started as a peaceful protest following the government's introduction of the proposed extradition bill.

The statement alleged that people were abducted and extradited to mainland China by Chinese Police often for political reasons and that the excessive use of police force against the human rights of protestors remained a growing concern.

It condemned all forms of violence, nepotism and human rights abuses allegedly being meted out to "everyone" in Hong Kong and called for an independent commission to investigate the brutalities to help promote peace.

It appealed to all Christians to continue fasting and praying for the people of Hong Kong.

ICDM is an international network of diaconic managers serving in churches, church organizations and diaconic institutions in three continents -Africa, Asia and Europe.

