By Alex Baah Boadi, GNA



Suaman (W/N), Aug. 16, GNA – Mr Frederick Addy, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary aspirant for the Suaman constituency in the Western North Region, has indicated his readiness to contest and win the Suaman constituency Parliamentary seat for the New Patriotic Party(NPP).

Mr Addy, a former Suaman NPP constituency Treasurer, made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after a successful vetting at Sefwi Juaboso.

He pointed out that the NPP needed a grass-root and local person who understands local politics to wrest the seat from the NDC, and that, he was more than qualified to take up that role.

Mr Addy said the constituents had trust in him since his good works at the grass-root were visible, adding that, he would map up a strategy to tackle unemployment by empowering the youth in the Constituency when given the chance to represent them in Parliament.

He promised to unite the rank and file of the party and intensify the party’s campaign to win more votes in the Constituency to ensure a resounding victory for the Party in 2020.

Mr Addy urged delegates to consider a visionary candidate, who can win the Parliamentary seat and increase Presidential votes and not just electing any Parliamentary candidate.

He pledged to run a clean campaign ahead of the September primaries and called on his supporters to desist from politics of insults since he would need the support of all the constituents, including his contender when elected.

Mr Addy is contesting against Mr Christian Baah, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Suaman.

