Bibiani (W/N), Aug 28, GNA - Mr. Stephen Donkor, the newly elected Parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC),in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai in the western North Region, has promised to secure the seat for NDC in 2020.

According to him, the constituency since 2004 had been a stronghold for the NPP in the region and it was the time for the NDC to unite and take it from them.

"Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality was built and developed by NDC, but NPP has destroyed the good image of the constituency," he said.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the party's primary in the constituency, Mr Donkor said, his aim was to repackage the party and come up with strategic measures that would make the party win the seat back in 2020.

The former Manager of Amajaro Ghana explained that, his intention to contest was motivated by the constituents who were fed-up with the past trends and the NPP government in the constituency, "the constituency needs someone who has vision and the constituency at heart".

He in that regard urged the people in the constituency to have trust in the NDC and try it again to enable them to achieve good projects and development.

"I think I am more than capable of occupying the seat. I have demonstrated that I do have the capacity to advocate a lot of things for the constituency. I belong to a strong party which is known as the diplomatic and development oriented party.

“I am also ready to serve and work with both the past and present executives in the party in both the constituency and the region so that we can snatch the parliamentary seat from NPP".

Mr Donkor polled 792 votes to defeat his only contender Mr Stephen Bennie, who had 556 votes to win the just ended NDC parliamentary primary to lead the party in the 2020 election.

