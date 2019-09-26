news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer



Dodowa (GAR), Sept 26, GNA - Mr Stephen Nene Oyortey, a candidate in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPPs) parliamentary primaries in Shai-Osudoku constituency, says he will wrestle the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NPP will on Saturday, September 28, 2019, organize early primaries to elect its parliamentary candidates for “orphaned constituencies” where the NDC have sitting members of parliament.

Mr Oyortey, who was the party’s parliamentary candidate for the area in 2016, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said it was about time he took the seat from the opposition NDC saying he was the best among the five contestants as he had already been marketed in the previous election.

The 34 years old father of three, said he lost the election in 2016 due to the sympathy the constituents showed to the current MP due to the demise of her husband who was then the NDC candidate.

According to him, the 2020 election, provided a level playing ground and therefore urged delegates to vote massively for him as the electorates who were calling for him were depending on their decision on Saturday.

Outlining some of his plans for the youth in the area, he indicated that as an entrepreneur, he was putting in strategies to mobilize the youth and provide them with skills for job creation.

He added that he would promote and lobby for the promotion of vocational and technical education in the area to prepare the youth to make a living through acquired life skills.

According to him, he would ensure the commercialization and promotion of the tourism potentials in the area to create job for the youth while creating more avenues for revenue mobilization and subsequently developmental projects in the various communities.

He noted that the proverbial Dodowa forest, the Tsinku falls and wildlife reserves in the area were some of the tourist areas that needed to be developed.

Touching on national politics, he said the NDC was failing woefully in tagging President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government as corrupt indicating that it was evidential in his political, professional and personal life that he could not be corrupted.

Mr Oyortey, who described himself as a grassroots man, started his political carrier as a member of the Tertiary Student Confederacy (TESCON) of the NPP at the University of Ghana, became an assembly member for the Adaam Electoral Area, then as the NPP’s constituency youth organizer from 2007 to 2015, and stood as NPP parliamentary candidate for Shai Osudoku 2016.

GNA