By Fatima Anafu-Astanga, GNA

Zuarungu, Oct. 3, GNA - Reverend Dr Emmanuel Abole Abugre, the NPP Parliamentary aspirant for the Bolgatanga East Constituency has reiterated his plans to lead an evidence based campaign for the 2020 general elections.

Rev. Abugre who is the current Bolgatanga East District Chief Executive (DCE), said his campaign messages, policies, plans and programmes would be well thought out and authentic.

The DCE, who was responding to questions on the long drought of the party’s inability to win parliamentary seats in the Bolgatanga, Nabdam, Bongo and Tongo (Bonaboto) zones, admitted to the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, that the party had not performed well in the area over the years.

He said the Bolga East, Bolga central and Bongo seats were areas that required extra efforts on the part of the party to wins those seats in the coming elections.

The DCE said the party had made significant growth in the Bolgatanga East constituency as compared to the past, saying that, ”We have improved now compared with the past, to the point that we have sons of the soil who understand the party dynamics well and have gone home to make the people understand the party very well”.

On development challenges of the Bolgatanga East District, the aspirant said he was working with the people on the ground and not leaving any stone unturned, as the current District Chief Executive.

“I am working to bring the needed development to the area. I am not new in the lobbying for projects and development of proposals and this is a record I am still leading in”, he said.

He said he was doing a number of things together with the communities and pledged that when given the nod to represent his people in Parliament, it would give him a greater leverage to achieve more.

He pledged to beat the record of the current MP of the area, to ensure development is brought to the district.

