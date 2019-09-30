news, story, article

Pelungu (U/E), Sept. 30, GNA – Mr Boniface Adagbila Gambila, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Nabdam constituency in the Upper East Region, has said that he would work together with his team to ensure that resources are spread evenly across all the District.

Mr Gambila, who was addressing delegates after he was declared winner of the NPP Parliamentary candidate for the Nabdam constituency for the 2020 election, thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him.

He won the primaries with 147 votes out of the 249 valid votes cast, to beat his only contender, Mr Yen Sapark, who polled 101 out of the valid votes.

He urged the various polling stations to support their campaign vigorously towards capturing the seat from the National Democratic Congress.

Mr Gambila, who is also a Board Member of the Northern Development Authority, said the NPP was united in the constituency and needed the undivided attention of all party sympathizers in their campaign to win the Parliamentary seat in 2020.

He congratulated Mr Sapark and said it was time to put the election behind them and work in unity toward election 2020.

According to him, because he was in Parliament in 2016, it was difficult for him to combine his work in Parliament and campaigning in the constituency, which eventually led to his defeat in the 2016 election.

Mr Sapart, in conceding defeat, congratulated Mr Gambila for emerging victorious in the election, and thanked all the delegates, who turned out in their numbers to ensure that the election process was done peacefully.

“Going forward, we urge all party supporters, all members of the party in the constituency to support the elected candidate, and we also urge the candidate to reach out to my supporters so that together we can build a very credible force for the party in the constituency.”

