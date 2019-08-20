news, story, article

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA



Pusiga (UE) Aug. 20, GNA - Mr George Banbilla Azungah, an aspiring National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Pusiga Constituency, has said he will stop the annual youth migration from the area in search of jobs, when he wins the party’s primaries and the Parliamentary contest.

He said the lack of employment opportunities for the youth in the area, usually forced the youth to travel during the dry season when work on the farms were finished.

That, he said he would stop as he had started working with stakeholders in the job creation sector to setup employment avenues that would engage the youth all year round.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Pusiga in the Pusiga District of the Upper East Region, Mr Azungah said he could only achieve those intentions if he was elected as the parliamentary candidate at the primaries to lead the party in the 2020 general elections.

He said the youth was the driving force for the development of the area and keeping them at home to use their energies to work would sustain the development agenda of the area.

“The youth is my priority and I am working to ensure they attain quality education, health and their general welfare so as to make them productive.”

He mentioned that over the years he supported the area by providing potable drinking water, improved rural electrification and provided access to quality education with scholarships to students in the second cycle and tertiary levels.

He said he provided both basic and second cycle education infrastructure, including; buildings and teaching and learning materials to promote basic education so as to give basic education a solid foundation in the area.

Mr Azungah, before his intentions to contest the primaries was the head of the Information Technology (IT) department at the Northern Electricity Company (NeDCO) of the Volta River Authority since 1992.

He was involved in the establishment of the prepaid system, which is currently running nationwide, he said.

Mr Azungah had his basic education in Pusiga, attained his secondary education at Notre Dame Semi-Seminary Senior High School and proceeded to complete his sixth form education at the Tamale Senior High School (TAMASCO).

Mr Azungah attained his IT profession from Atlanta in the United States and holds a Master’s degree in governance and leadership from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from the McGILL Executive Institute in Canada.

