news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA

Hohoe (V/R), Feb. 16, GNA - Professor Margaret Kweku, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Hohoe Constituency has said she would champion the agenda for women development if elected as Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency.

She said it was important to push the agenda of taking care of women and empowering them in areas of health and education, adding "healthy woman implies a healthy home."

Professor Kweku in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Hohoe said though the country was doing well democratically, it needed more women representation in Parliament to champion the agenda for women development.

"If we have 275 seats in Parliaqment and only 36 are women, I think it is woefully inadequate and we need to beef up and get more women to Parliament," she said.

Professor Kweku said her representation in Parliament along other female legislators would improve decision making to give women more opportunities to enhance their socioeconomic development.

She said it was time for women in Hohoe to be seen and heard and given the opportunity to contribute to the local economy and urged the electorate to vote for her to bring that change.

Prof. Kweku said she had already started her agenda for women and had organised a cervical cancer screening programme for women in the Constituency to keep them in good health as they prepared for the new order for women empowerment.

She pledged to continue the "good works" of past PMs for the Constituency and called for the support of all.

GNA