news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA



Ho, Aug. 14, GNA - Dr Donald Cog Agumenu, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary aspirant for the Akatsi North Constituency has stated his commitment to address youth unemployment in the area when given the chance to represent the Constituency in Parliament.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that youth unemployment was a major concern in the area and that with his background as a management consultant, he would strategise towards tackling the lack of jobs, which threatened the development of the area.

Dr Agumenu said with about 95 per cent of the people in the District being farmers, there was the need to support the development of agriculture to transform the local economy.

“As a management consultant and entrepreneur, I would support agriculture to change the economy into an export driven one”, he stated.

Dr Agumenu said Akatsi North was the bread basket of the southern belt, and that he would consider a Small and Medium Enterprise scheme to produce ethanol, cassava flour and other food products.

He said he would also work at developing an out grower scheme to guarantee farmers a fair share of the industrial cake, and create jobs.

The aspirant said key among his strategies was education, and that his vision was to develop vocational and technical training to help build the capacity of young ones.

“We need to build human capacity, and education is so critical. We should be able to produce lawyers, doctors and others at the end of my first term in Parliament”, he stated.

Dr. Agumenu also promised to address social challenges including access to potable water and quality health care.

The aspirant who is the CEO for Water for Rural Africa, would be contesting two others at the primaries to be held on August 24th, 2019.

GNA