news, story, article

By Benjamin Commey, GNA



Accra, Feb. 14, GNA – Mr. Nabila A. Basiru, a National Youth Organiser Aspirant of the Convention Peoples’ Party (CPP), has underlined the need for re-organisation of the party, to build it into a formidable political force, to win this year’s general election.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that the party’s structures – from the ward through the constituency, regional to the national level, needed to be strengthened to become more functional.

Deliberate efforts should be made to build the capacity of its leaders - Youth and Women's wings; tertiary networks, Council of Elders and parliamentary candidates.

He said the duopoly of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) had not been helpful to the country’s growth and should end.

Mr. Basiru, who has picked a nomination form to contest the national youth organizer position at the CPP’s March 28 National Delegates Conference, said there must be an alternative to the two dominant parties.

The Aspirant, a former Deputy National Organiser, said he found it deeply troubling that the CPP’s electoral fortunes had kept going down in the Fourth Republic, and this was something they could not allow to continue.

There is an urgent need to overhaul the party’s structures and come up with a blueprint to turn things around – to make the CPP attractive to voters.

Mr. Basiru said it was important to help the youth to have better understanding of the ideology of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, to win them over.

The Aspirant for all genuine Nkrumaists to unite – smooth over any differences ahead of Election 2020.

GNA