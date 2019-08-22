news, story, article

By Alex Baah Boadi, GNA



Sefwi Juaboso (W/N), Aug. 22, GNA - Mr Rapheal Parku, a parliamentary aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Juaboso in the Western North Region, disqualified from contesting the August 24 parliamentary primaries, has debunked rumours that he would go independent during the 2020 general election.

He said though he disagreed with the Vetting Committee for his disqualification, he had accepted the decision in good faith and had no plans of leaving the great National Democratic Congress.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Parku said he had exhausted all avenues available to him and he believed in the decision of the Appeals Committee, hence there was no need to contest as an independent candidate.

He, therefore, called on his supporters to rally behind the Party as he was a loyal member.

Mr Parku was disqualified alongside the Washington DC branch Deputy Secretary of the NDC, Mr Kwame Aduhene Kwarteng, for the primaries leaving the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mr kwabena Mintah Akando, to go unopposed.

