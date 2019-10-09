news, story, article

By Dorothy Frances Ward, GNA

Asokore (Ash) Oct. 09, GNA – Nana Dr. Susubiribi Krobea Asante, the Omanhene of Asokore Traditional Area, has flatly denied having anything doing with moves to get the Sekyere East District Chief (DCE) removed from office by the appointing authority.

He has not authorized or endorsed any statement to the media, supporting or indicting the appointee, Mary Boatemaa Marfo.

The Omanhene made the denial when he spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Asokore.

He said if there were any development issues in the area he needed to bring to the attention of the President, he knew the appropriate channel to use and would not be doing that through the media.

“I remain a chief and I am not going to indulge in politics”, he added.

His overriding concern as a traditional ruler has been to bring development to the area, to make things better for the people.

This, he said, was what he had been working to achieve over the years and spoke of the strong effort he was making to improve access and the quality of education.

A Foundation he has set up, the “SKB Foundation”, in partnership with the J.A. Kufuor Foundation, had distributed education materials to schools and organized vacation classes for more than 800 students.

He has also been providing bursaries to students who gain admission into Colleges of Education and financed some school projects.

He also cited an instance where he had to pay for the cost of medical treatment of a little boy who required a throat surgery.

Some chiefs in the Asokore Traditional Area not quite long ago held a press conference to demand the removal from office of Madam Boatemaa Marfo for alleged non-performance.

They additionally, accused her of being disrespectful.

GNA