By Mohammed Balu, GNA



Tumu, (UWR), August 21, GNA – Alhaji Amidu Sulemana, former Member of Parliament for Sissala West Constituency has stated that he has no preferred candidate among the three seeking to succeed him in the impending National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries.

“I have heard that some people are going around and indicating that am supporting or sponsoring some candidates as against others; well, these are all rumours”, he said

Alhaji Sulemana stated ths in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Tumu in the Sissala East Municipality.

Alhaji Sulemana who is also the former Upper West Regional Minister noted that no aspirant should use his name in a manner that suggested he/she had his support when canvassing for votes.

He indicated that whoever that won the election was NDC’s candidate and all of them were obliged to support the person in the 2020 elections.

The former MP advised the candidates to conduct their campaign in a clean and peaceful manner devoid of insults and name calling.

“All I want is for them to campaign in a manner that will not bring quarrels among themselves so that after the elections, we can still come together and forge ahead with a unified front to recapture the seat”, he said.

Alhaji Sulemana appealed to all candidates to campaign based on ideas that would bring development to the people they seek to represent in parliament.

