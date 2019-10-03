news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh GNA



Ashaiman, Oct. 03, GNA - Mr. Albert Boakye Okyere, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA), says he has no plans to sell the Ashaiman Cluster of schools.



The MCE in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after some hours of crunch meeting, refuted allegations that he had put the Cluster of Schools up for sale.

He added that, those making those wild allegations were misinformed and had no knowledge of what they were alleging.

Mr Okyere noted that, during his inaugural address some few years ago, the Assembly had a plan to relocate some portions of the school in other to decongest the place but not to sell the schools.

According to him, his political opponents in Ashaiman were the brain behind the unfortunate allegations.

The Chief Executive Officer explained that, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by President Nana Akufo Addo had made education its priority and that it would be suicidal for any appointee of his government to sabotage him as far as education was concerned.

"Some people want to destroy my hard earn reputation," he lamented.

Mr. Ebenezer Selase, Chairman, Parent Teachers Association (PTA) of the Ashaiman Cluster of Schools, who was invited by the police to the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA) for being the brain behind the allegations, told the GNA that some parents were worried about the rumours of plans to sell the cluster of schools

He added that pressure was being mounted on him, a situation he said compelled him to write a letter to seek clarification from the authorities at ASHMA.

Mr. Selasi added that, he had no plans to mislead the public but was rather seeking clarifications from the authorities.

He rendered an unqualified apology to the Government of Ghana and the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA) for the communication gafè.

Representatives from the Municipal Education directorate, some clegy and other school heads met with the Municipal Chief Executive to settle the matter amicable.

GNA