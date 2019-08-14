news, story, article

By A. B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA



Ho, Aug. 14, GNA - Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has restated his support for the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

He said that was the only way to "stop development at the local level on partisan basis" and charged the rank and file of the Party to prepare for the impending referendum to allow for election of MMDCEs.

Mr Asiedu Nketia said this when he inaugurated ten functional committees for the Party in the Volta region tasked to work actively for victory in the 2020 general elections.

He said he had always been in support of election of MMDCEs and argued that it was the best for local government and would fast track development at that level.

The General Secretary said it was the best alternative to the current winner-takes-all system, which was fast dividing the nation.

He said electing MMDCEs would make local governance more participatory and keep political activities alive at the grassroots.

Mr Asiedu Nketia therefore invited supporters of the Party and the citizenry to vote for the amendment of the constitution to allow for election of MMDCEs.

He asked the NDC to work towards keeping its core supporters and not over concentrate on attracting floating voters.

Mr Asiedu Nketia said though floating voters were important, core supporters were the lifeline of the Party and must be treated well whiles chasing floating voters.

On the Ghana card registration, he asked supporters of the Party to tackle it from a development angle and not politics, because citizenship registrations were for development purposes.

Mr Asiedu Nketia said only the Electoral Commission was mandated to determine what should be used for election and that the Ghana card could not replace voter’s ID cards.

He charged members of the committees to work hard and bring the Party back to power.

Mr Henry Ametepe, NDC Volta Regional Chairman, said the Party was poised for victory in 2020 and also charged the committees to work actively for a "sweet victory".

The committees are; Research and Strategy, Political, Finance, Social and Welfare and Security.

The rest are; Constitutional and Legal, Communication, Council of Elders, Special Complaints and Disciplinary committees.

GNA