By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Mepe (VR), Aug. 24, GNA - National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegates in the North and South Tongu constituencies of the Volta region reported early to polling centres to cast their ballots in the 2019 NDC parliamentary primaries.

When polls opened at 0700 hours at the Assembly of the Comboni Technical School at Sogakope in the South Tongu district, hundreds of delegates formed long queues through the yard.

Delegates reported to the grounds as early as 0600 hours and by 0750 hours, 90 delegates had voted at North Tongue.

Mr Joseph Coduah, District Electoral Officer told the Ghana News Agency the process had slowed due to validation being undertaken by executives of the Party.

The Electoral Commission operated three centres at Mepe Presby JHS for a total of 1,112 delegates from the North Tongu constituency.

Centre A and C were dedicated to delegates coming from far areas.

At South Tongu, there was a delay in the opening of the polls but about 341 delegates voted by 0900 hours.

Madam Paulina Roland Agbo, District Electoral Officer said the exercise was progressing steadily and that the register might be exhausted long before the mandated 1700 hours closing time.

Mr Christian Akaho-Tay, NDC Constituency Chairman told GNA that executives had asked delegates from nearby communities to vote early to make way for those from distant and overbank areas.

"We want to make voting very easy for delegates, so that by 1100 hours voting can come to a close", he stated.

The Chairman said the exercise was progressing successfully and sure it would end well.

The GNA observed that buses were still conveying candidates to the grounds for the exercise.

