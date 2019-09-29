news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh, GNA



Kpone (GAR), Sept. 28, GNA - Mr. Hopeson Yaovi Adoye is the Parliamentary Candidate for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kpone Katamanso Constituency.



Mr.Adoye pulled 321 votes out of the total of 652, with his closest contender, Mr. William Asante bagging 203 votes.

Founding member and former Mayor of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, Mr. David Quaye Annan, who many believed could use his rich experience to win the primaries, garnered only 46 votes whiles Mr. Prince Dadzi and Mr. Mark Fuachie-Sobre got 56 and 22 votes respectively.

In his victory address, Mr. Adoye stated that, the NPP would win the Kpone Katamanso Constituency seat for the first time.

He assured that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate was no match at all.

"I will defeat JOE T at any time and anywhere," he chanted.

Six hundred and fifty two delegates out of the 695 voted.

GNA