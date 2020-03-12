news, story, article

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA



Accra, March 12, GNA - The hopes of seven parliamentary aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)in the Greater Accra Region of becoming legislators have been dashed after the party’s National Parliamentary Vetting Committee disqualified them from contesting the party’s primary on April 25.

They included; Mr Lincoln Edward Addo and Kingsley Kwame Nsiah Poku from the Trobu constituency, Frederick Quainoo and Patrick Ampong Baidoo in the Weija/Gbawe constituency, Mr Albert Kan Dapaah Junior-Ablekuma West constituency, Nii Komettey Tetteh in the Okaikoi Central and the only female aspirant -Vivian Tawiah from the Ledzokuku constituency.

The Vetting Committee cited several reasons including; acts of misconduct, non-nurturing of the party in the constituency for two years, alleged fraudulent acts, double ages on their particulars and forgery of documents.

A statement signed and issued by Mr Daniel Parker Odarlai France, the Regional Secretary / National Parliamentary Vetting Committee of the Party, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said detailed report and reasons for their disqualification were forwarded to the national headquarters of the party.

Meanwhile, six parliamentary candidates were going unopposed and would be acclaimed as the sole candidates for their respective constituencies on April 25, which is set aside for the party’s primaries.

They are Mr Patrick Yaw Boamah, the incumbent MP for Okaikwei Central, Mr Henry Quartey, the incumbent MP for Ayawaso Central and Deputy Minister of the Interior and Mr Moses Anim of Trobu constituency.

The rest are; Alhaji Abu-Bakar Saddique of Madina, Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekuful incumbent MP for Ablekuma West after the disqualification of her sole contender Albert Kan Dapaah Junior from the race and Madam Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah, the sitting MP for Weija-Gbawe and a Deputy Minister of Health after two parliamentary aspirants from the constituency were disqualified by the Vetting Committee.

In all, 51 parliamentary aspirants out of the 58 that submitted their nomination forms to contest in the party’s primaries were cleared and recommended to contest in 20 constituencies in the Greater Accra with sitting members of Parliament.

The candidates include; Mr Alhaji Habib Saad, the incumbent MP for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfrom who is battling with four others-Sylvester Matthew Tetteh, George Addo Osei Waree, Fred Abban and Madam Gifty Mensah to pick the sole ticket for the December 7 Election.

Five candidates who filed their nominations to contest Anyaa-Sowutuom parliamentary seat after the sitting MP, Mrs Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey pulled out of the race were cleared to face off at the party’s primary.

They are Dr. Emmanuel Lamptey, the Municipal Chief Executive of the area, Mr Emmanuel Tobin, Madam Edna Sackey, Dr. Adomako Kissi and Nana Ama Asafo Boakye.

In Ablekuma Central, the sitting MP, Mr Ebenezer Nartey will go toe-to-toe with his sole opponent Mr Paul Lamptey in a neck-racking contest that will generate lots of interest.

Nana Akua Afriyeh, the incumbent MP has a tough nut to crack as she will slug it out with Madam Shiela Bartels, Kojo Bewuah and John Abgotey to win the only slot in the Ablekuma North constituency.

The incumbent MP for Okaikwei South Mr Ahmed Arthur is by now plotting a strategy to outwit two of his opponents-Darkoa Newman and Nana Fredua Agyemang Ofori Atta to win the sole ticket for the constituency.

Mr Fuseini Issah, the sitting MP would face off with Mr Ken Kuranchie, the Managing Editor of the Daily Satellite Newspaper in a two-horse race in the Okaikwei North.

Mr Yaw Buaben Asamoa, the incumbent MP and the Party’s National Director of Communications will by now lacing his boots to face off with four parliamentary candidates including Emmanuel Kwesi Mantey, Freda Agyemang Sarpong, Alfred Kumi and Rahman Zak in the Adentan constituency

In Dome Kwabenya, Madam Sarah Adwoa Safo, the incumbent MP and Deputy Majority Leader will not treat her sole rival Ambassador Mike Oquaye Junior with kids gloves as by now she is gathering all the requisite arsenals to nudge Junior Oquaye for the sole ticket.

Mr Vincent Sowah Odotei, a Deputy Minister of Communications and the sitting MP will battle it out with Joseph Gerald Nii Tetteh Nyanyofio and Madam Comfort Adei Kotey in the La-Dadekotopon primaries, while Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, the reigning MP will try all the strategies under his sleeves to outwit his sole contender Nathaniel Ayettey in the Ledzokuku.

Madam Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, the incumbent and the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development will sleep with one eye opened as she seeks to out-do Mr Emmanuel Odai, a Building Contractor and Mr Eric Nii Ayikoi Okine for the slot ticket in the Krowor constituency.

In the Tema East constituency, Mr Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, the incumbent MP and Deputy Minister of Transport will face off with Mr Benjamin Armah Ashitey.

The rest of the contestants are: Tema Central: Kofi Brako, Charles Forson, Agyemang Prempeh and Nii Noi Yves Hanson-Nortey, Tema West; Mr Carlos Ahenkora, Kwesi Poku and Keku Armquasi-Armuzuah

GNA