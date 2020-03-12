news, story, article

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA



Accra, March 12, GNA - The hopes of seven parliamentary aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Greater Accra Region of becoming legislators have been dashed after the Vetting Committee disqualified them from contesting the party’s parliamentary primary election, that comes off on April 25.

They are Lincoln Edward Addo and Kingsley Kwame Nsiah Poku in the Trobu constituency, Frederick Quainoo and Patrick Ampong Baidoo, Weija/Gbawe, Albert Kan Dapaah Junior, Ablekuma West, Nii Komettey Tetteh, Okaikoi Central, and the only female aspirant, Vivian Tawiah in the Ledzokuku constituency.

The Committee cited acts of misconduct, non-nurturing of the party in the constituency for two years, alleged fraudulent acts, inconsistencies in personal information and forged documents.

A statement signed and issued by Mr. Daniel Parker Odarlai France, the Secretary, National Parliamentary Vetting Committee, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said detailed report and reasons for their disqualification had been forwarded to the party’s national headquarters.

It said, six parliamentary candidates were going unopposed and would be acclaimed as sole candidates for their respective constituencies on April 25.

They include Mr. Patrick Yaw Boamah, the incumbent MP for Okaikwei Central, Mr. Henry Quartey, the incumbent MP for Ayawaso Central and Deputy Minister of the Interior, and Mr. Moses Anim, Trobu.

The rest are Alhaji Abu-Bakar Saddique, incumbent MP for Madina, Mrs. Ursula Owusu Ekuful incumbent MP for Ablekuma West, and Madam Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah, the sitting MP for Weija-Gbawe and a Deputy Minister of Health.

In all, 51 parliamentary aspirants out of the 58 that submitted their nomination forms to contest the party’s parliamentary primary election have been cleared and recommended to contest in 20 constituencies.

Mr. Alhaji Habib Saad, the incumbent MP for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfrom would be battling with four others - Sylvester Matthew Tetteh, George Addo Osei Waree, Fred Abban and Madam Gifty Mensah to pick the sole ticket for the December 7 Election.

Five candidates who filed their nominations to contest Anyaa-Sowutuom parliamentary seat after the sitting MP, Mrs. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey pulled out of the race were cleared to face off at the party’s primary.

They are Dr. Emmanuel Lamptey, the Municipal Chief Executive of the area, Mr. Emmanuel Tobin, Madam Edna Sackey, Dr. Adomako Kissi and Nana Ama Asafo Boakye.

In Ablekuma Central, the sitting MP, Mr Ebenezer Nartey will go toe-to-toe with his sole challenger Mr Paul Lamptey in a neck-racking contest that will generate lots of interest.

Nana Akua Afriyeh, the incumbent MP has a tough nut to crack as she will slug it out with Madam Shiela Bartels, Kojo Bewuah and John Abgotey to win the only slot in the Ablekuma North constituency.

The incumbent MP for Okaikwei South Mr Ahmed Arthur is by now plotting a strategy to outwit two of his opponents-Darkoa Newman and Nana Fredua Agyemang Ofori Atta to win the sole ticket for the constituency.

Mr Fuseini Issah, the sitting MP would face off with Mr Ken Kuranchie, the Managing Editor of the Daily Satellite Newspaper in a two-horse race in the Okaikwei North.

Mr Yaw Buaben Asamoa, the incumbent MP and the Party’s National Director of Communications will by now lacing his boots to face off with four parliamentary candidates including Emmanuel Kwesi Mantey, Freda Agyemang Sarpong, Alfred Kumi and Rahman Zak in the Adentan constituency

In Dome Kwabenya, Madam Sarah Adwoa Safo, the incumbent MP and Deputy Majority Leader will not treat her sole rival Ambassador Mike Oquaye Junior with kids gloves as by now she is gathering all the requisite arsenals to nudge Junior Oquaye for the sole ticket.

Mr Vincent Sowah Odotei, a Deputy Minister of Communications and the sitting MP will battle it out with Joseph Gerald Nii Tetteh Nyanyofio and Madam Comfort Adei Kotey in the La-Dadekotopon primaries, while Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, the reigning MP will try all the strategies under his sleeves to outwit his sole contender Nathaniel Ayettey in the Ledzokuku.

Madam Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, the incumbent and the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development will sleep with one eye opened as she seeks to out-do Mr Emmanuel Odai, a Building Contractor and Mr Eric Nii Ayikoi Okine for the slot ticket in the Krowor constituency.

In the Tema East constituency, Mr Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, the incumbent MP and Deputy Minister of Transport will face off with Mr Benjamin Armah Ashitey.

The rest of the contestants are: Tema Central: Kofi Brako, Charles Forson, Agyemang Prempeh and Nii Noi Yves Hanson-Nortey, Tema West; Mr Carlos Ahenkora, Kwesi Poku and Keku Armquasi-Armuzuah

GNA