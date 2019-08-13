news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), Aug. 13, GNA - Mr Simon Kanyagui, one of the six parliamentary aspiring candidates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Hohoe constituency has handed over a rented and refurbished office complex to the Party in Hohoe in the Volta Region.

At a ceremony to hand over the office to the Party executives, Mr. Kanyagui said the acquisition of the office for the Party was to enable the Executives and Party members have a befitting place and environment to carry out Party activities.

He said the new office was a personal contribution to the Party and had nothing to do with his parliamentary candidature.

Mr Kanyagui said he had already provided offices at Wli and Fodome for the Party and would provide for other areas in the Constituency with the help of the Party coordinators.

Mr. George Bright Anni Bansah, the Hohoe NDC Constituency Chairman, expressed the Party's appreciation to Mr. Kanyagui and called for unity among the candidates for victory at the 2020 general elections.

"Victory will be ours come 2020 but will never be possible if we fail to unite ahead of our parliamentary primaries. Let us conduct our various campaigns in decorum, Mr Bansah said.

The new office complex has offices for the Chairman, the Secretary, the Election Directorate of the Party, a board room with a store room.

