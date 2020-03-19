news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), March 19, GNA - The Hohoe Municipal Assembly in the Volta Region has suspended all scheduled meetings as well as biometric clocking for staff until further notice, to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Also on hold, is a Social Public Expenditure and Financial Accountability Town Hall Meeting, which should have been held on Wednesday, March 18.

A statement signed by Madam Priscilla Abayah, the Hohoe Municipal Human Resource Officer, and copied to Departmental and Unit Heads of the Assembly said the biometric clocking system of the Assembly was suspended.

“In view of the outbreak of the coronavirus and as directed by the Head of the Local Government Service, all Departmental and Unit Heads are hereby informed to suspend the usage of the Biometric Clocking System accordingly,” the statement said.

It also directed all staff to sign attendance books with their individual pens.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) has learnt the Assembly had held a Municipal Security Meeting in the wake of the pandemic and may also call off its impending first ordinary meeting of the first session of the eighth Assembly.

